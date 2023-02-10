Prime Minister flags off OIL’s Hydrogen Bus at India Energy Week

Prime Minister flagged off Oil India Limited’s (OIL) indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell based e-bus at the India Energy Week (IEW) in Bengaluru on 6th February 2023.

OIL, under the National Hydrogen Mission and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Government of India, developed indigenously this hydrogen fuel cell-based bus under its Startup program (SNEH).

The bus is a hybrid of an Electric Drive and a Fuel Cell, the Fuel Cell uses hydrogen to produce electricity which drives the electric motor & also charges the auxiliary battery that provides for back-up power during acceleration and braking. The 60 KW capacity fuel cell uses Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology to produce electricity. Bus has the tank capacity of 21.9 Kg at 350 bar pressure.

The bus is designed to accommodate 32 persons including the driver and is provided with wheel chair facility.