Prime Minister flags off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station on December 30, 2023. He also flagged off 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains between different cities from Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station on 30.12.2023. The details are as under:-

1. Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Amrit Bharat Express

2. Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged off 6 Vande Bharat Express trains between different cities from Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station on 30.12.2023. The details are as under:-

1. Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

2. Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

3. Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

4. Mangaluru-Madgaon(Goa) Vande Bharat Express

5. Ayodhya Dham-Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi) Vande Bharat Express

6. Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Governor of Maharshtra, Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde joined the inaugural function online.

The inaugural run of Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express on 30.12.2023 received grand welcome at various stations of Central Railway namely Manmad Jn, Nashik Road, Kalyan Jn, Thane, Dadar and CSMT Mumbai by MPs, MLAs, guardian ministers, school students and general public.

This Vande Bharat Express train service is 6th over Central Railway and 7th for the state of Maharashtra.

The Vande Bharat train was received with fervor and pomp at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. The welcome function was graced by the presence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and Member of Parliament, Rahul Shewale, Member of Legislative Assembly, Smt Yamini Jadhav and other dignitaries. Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Chittaranjan Swain delivered the welcome speech while DRM, Mumbai Division Rajnish Goyal gave away the vote of thanks.

At Dadar, Member of Legislative Assembly, Kalidas Kolambar was present at the welcome function.

At Thane, Member of Parliament Rajan Vichare and Member of Legislative Assembly Sanjay Kelkar were present at the welcome function.

At Nashik Road, Member of Legislative Assembly (Nashik West), Smt Seema Mahesh Hiray and DRM, Bhusaval Division Ity Pandey graced the welcome function with their presence.

At Manmad Jn, Union Minister of State for Heath and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pawar joined the welcome function online. Also present were Member of Legislative Council, Narendra Darade and DRM, Bhusaval Division Ity Pandey.

Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express:-

Regular services of Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will commence Ex. CSMT Mumbai from 01.01.2024 and Ex Jalna from 02.01.2024.

Timings of Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express are as under:-

Train No. 20706 Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express will depart CSMT Mumbai daily (except Wednesday) at 13.10 hrs and arrive Jalna at 20.30 hrs same day

Train No. 20705 Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will depart Jalna, daily (except Wednesday) at 05.05 hrs and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 11.55 hrs same day

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad and Aurangabad

Composition: 1 AC Executive class and 7 AC Chair Cars

Passengers are requested to avail these train services.