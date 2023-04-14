Prime Minister distributes 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on April 13, 2023. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to newly inducted appointees at 45 places across the country. Related Railway Zones and other ministries, which were a part of the recruitment drive, also joined the function via video conferencing.

While congratulating the candidates, the Prime Minister said that candidates can now contribute to the development of the country and become part of the goal of becoming a developed India by 2047. He urged the new appointees to not pause their learning process and advised them to upgrade their skills by joining the online learning platform “Karmyogi”.

2,532 newly inducted appointees were given appointment letters either physically or electronically at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur on Central Railway.

At a function organized at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, Narayan Rane, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the presence of Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of School Education and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister, Mumbai City, Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway and Rajnish Kumar Goyal, PHOD's, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway and other officials gave away appointment letters to the candidates.

Earlier, Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway presented the welcome address.

Shri Ramdas Athawale, Hon’ble Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment gave away appointment letters to candidates in Pune and Dr.Bhagwat Karad, Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance gave away appointment letters to candidates in Nagpur.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under Government of India like Train Manager, Station Master, Sr. commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Sr Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, among others. The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development. Till date more than 2 lakh youths have been recruited in various central government departments through Rozgar Mela.