Prestigious Face Of The Year Award 2023

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 02:30 AM IST
Zen Asia Foundation keeping its tradition alive for several years once again present face of the year 2023 powered by Pift. The coveted event was staged at St Andrew Auditorium at Bandra West Mumbai on 14th Feb 2023, On Valentine Day

The Show Was organised By Zen Asia Foundaton,

The show opened with the eternal bliss, a chic, stylish & elegant evening wear collection design by pift budding designers for the effervescent woman of today, the collection is inspired from the nature, the ruffles, the trails, the floral embellishments & the colour palette incorporating deeper shades & pastels of the wine yards into the summer palette.

