President – WRWWO’S special impetus for the promotion of fine arts & culture

Tanuja Kansal - President of Western Railway Women's Welfare Organization (WRWWO) is also a connoisseur of fine arts and encourages the talented employees of Western Railway to express and exhibit their skills in various forms of fine art. As a special impetus to the promotion of Fine Arts & Culture, Kansal donated a professional Electronic Piano to Western Railway Fine Arts & Cultural Association, at a function held on 27th January, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, 0Tanuja Kansal was highly impressed with the commitment of the artists of Western Railway Fine Arts & Cultural Association towards music & appreciated their flair and efforts. In appreciation of their talent and in order to boost their morale, Kansal presented a professional Electronic Piano to the Association. This new musical instrument will be helpful for the artistes in their performances at various Cultural Events. In her interaction with the cultural artists, Kansal herself played a few notes on the new Electronic Piano. The cultural artistes of Western Railway Fine Arts & Cultural Association have expressed their happiness & heartfelt gratitude to President WRWWO for her thoughtful gift.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:32 AM IST