President of ECRWWO Bharti Sharma rewards winners of drawing/painting and essay competition

Bharti Sharma, President, East Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization, Hajipur on October 7, 2022, awarded all those children who were winners of drawing/painting and essay competition held on September 11, 2022 and September 18, 2022. While encouraging the children, citation, medal and cash award were given by the President. A magic show was also organized by the organization for the children. On this occasion, Secretary, East Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization, Seema Goyal and other members were present.

