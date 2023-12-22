President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates NBCC Built New Flag Post Replica At Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad

Droupadi Murmu, President of India inaugurated NBCC built wooden replica of historic flag post at Rashtrapati Nilayam Hyderabad on December 21, 2023. The historic flag post marks the integration of Hyderabad state into the Indian Union in 1948. The recently inaugurated flag post is the tallest wooden flag post in India. President applauded the efforts of NBCC for timely completion of the project.

Speaking on the occasion K.P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC said, “Today makes a significant moment as we inaugurate the new flag post, a symbol of our unvawering commitment and unity. This milestone reflects our dedication to upholding the values that define our organisation and the pride that we hold in serving our Nation.”

The total height of the flag post is 36 meters (i.e. 120 feet) from the top of the old foundation.. The recently inaugurated Flagpost is made up of high quality teak wood which is more than 80 years old. Lateral support of total 18 stay wires are provided to keep the flag pole standing in balanced position which are fixed to the stone foundation installed in the ground through the flag post. The work was executed maintaining the highest quality standards and after following guidelines and formalities.