President Droupadi Murmu appreciates the contributions of Akshaya Patra Foundation

President of India Droupadi Murmu met Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President appreciated the feeding programs of Akshaya Patra that have positively impacted lakhs of underprivileged children and families in the country.

Akshaya Patra is recognised as the world’s largest NGO-run school lunch programme. The Foundation also serves fresh and nutritious mid-day meals to 18.7 lakh students of government schools in 65 locations in the country.

A batch of tribal students from Great India Talent School (GITS) Kanchanpara, North Tripura got an opportunity to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan. These students receive food from Akshaya Patra Foundation and belong to the Reang tribe in the far remote forests and hills of Tripura. These children study in a free school run by Akshaya Patra Foundation specially started for these tribal children. The President interacted with this group of tribal children and inspired them to do well in their areas of interest. The talented children exhibited their tribal culture and heritage by singing a traditional song and performing a traditional tribal dance and presented her with specially handcrafted gifts.

Madhu Pandit Dasa expressed his gratitude and said, “It is our privilege that the President of India spared time to hear about Akshaya Patra and also to meet the tribal students. Droupadi Murmu has risen to the highest position from a humble background. She is truly an inspiration to the children and youth of our country. We thank Madam President for her kind appreciation and look forward to her guidance in our future initiatives.”