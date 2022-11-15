Pravin Parmar takes over as Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Western Railway

Pravin Parmar, an officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service (1988 Batch) has taken over the charge of Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Western Railway. He was earlier working as Chief Claims Officer, Western Railway.

Parmar has served in Indian Railways in various capacities in Northeast Frontier Railway, Western Railway, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR). His important assignments include, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Vadodara, Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC at Ahmedabad and Senior Faculty at National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR).

Parmar has undergone training in Emotional Intelligence, Strategic Management, Advanced Management Program, Revenue Management, Management development program from prestigious institutes like IIM-Ahmedabad, ISB-Hyderabad, INSEAD-Singapore and ICLIF-Malaysia.

Hailing from the village Lunva near Siddhpur (Gujarat), Parmar completed his education upto 12th in Siddhpur and graduated in Civil Engineering from Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidya Nagar. He also holds a post graduate diploma in Management from IGNOU.

In his illustrious career, he has been honoured with General Manager's Efficiency Medal twice in 1994 and 2001. He is also a recipient of first prize in Rail Mantri Hindi Nibandh Pratiyogita in 2004, 2015 and 2020 , besides having received the Rail Mantri Rajat Padak for promoting Rajbhasha in 2016.