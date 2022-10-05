Prateek Agrawal joins Motilal Oswal Asset Management as Executive Director

Motilal Oswal Asset Management has appointed Prateek Agrawal as its Executive Director.

Prateek has rich experience of over 28 years in fund management and equity research. He joins MOAMC from ASK Investment Managers, where he served as Business Head and Chief Investment Officer. Prior to ASK, he has worked with BoI AXA Mutual fund and BNP Paribas Mutual Fund as Head of Equity and Head of Research at SBI Capital Markets. At Motilal Oswal AMC, Prateek will lead Business & Investment Strategy. Prateek is Bachelor of Engineering from NIT Rourkela and PGDM in Finance & Marketing from XIM-Bhubaneshwar.

Commenting on this appointment, Navin Agarwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Motilal Oswal Asset Management said, “We are delighted to welcome Prateek Agrawal as Executive Director, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Business (“MOAMC”). Prateek brings with him rich fund management experience and an excellent track record of wealth creation for investors. He will be overseeing the Business & Investment Strategy of MOAMC. We are confident that his appointment will further enhance our vision of creating wealth for investors and accelerate the growth of MOAMC."

Prateek Agrawal said, “Asset Management Companies have provided an ideal platform for investors to participate in India's growth story and investor participation has been accelerating in recent times. With favourable structural reforms and a positive macro-economic outlook, there are great value creation opportunities for investors. I thank Motilal Oswal AMC for giving me this opportunity to lead Business & Investment Strategy of an already well established and highly successful business.”