Prasashan Gaon Ki Aur" organised in Daman

Prasashan Gaon Ki Aur" was organized on 22 December 2021 at Magarwada Group Gram Panchayat for the villager of Magarwada, Pariyari, Damanwada and Patlara Group Gram Panchayat in the Context of Good Governance Week. In the said camp the services of office of the Mamlatdar (like issuance of various certificates, Record of Rights etc.), office of the Enquiry Officer, City Survey (like issuance of site plan receiving application for demarcation etc.) Food and Civil Supply Department, Electricity Department, District Panchayat (Pension Scheme), Transport Department, Health Department (Health checkup, Vaccination and Ayushyaman Bharat Card) provided to the villagers. Approximate 150 villagers have been benefited with the services in the said Camp.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:49 AM IST