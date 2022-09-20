Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines and Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines flag off Kolhapur Express

Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines and Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Government of India flagged off the inaugural run of Kalaburagi-Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur Express (Extension of Solapur-Miraj Express) through video link on 16.9.2022. Dr. Umesh G Jadhav, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and Dattatreya C. Patil Revoor, MLA graced the function with their presence at Kalaburagi station.

Speaking on the occasion, Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines said “There is a tremendous development of various infrastructure related works on Indian Railways which include electification, doubling of tracks and provision of better passenger facilities under the guidance and able leadership of the Prime Minister and Minister of Railways. Indian Railways has strived to reach every nook and corner of the country providing a fast, safe and comfortable travel to its passengers.

Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines in his address said Vande Bharat trains are the future of Indian Railways. The run of trains is being restored and Kalaburagi-Kolhapur Express is one among them. Extending the run of the train from Solapur to Kalaburagi in one direction and Miraj to Kolhapur in other direction will greatly benefit, farmers, traders, tourists, pilgrims, students and other passengers along this route.

Earlier, Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway welcomed the dignitaries, the Media and passengers through video link from Headquarters Mumbai. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway was also present at Hubballi along with Minister of parliamentary affairs. Shailesh Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division presented the vote of thanks. Senior Officials from Headquarters attended the function through video link and Branch officers from Solapur Division were present at Kalaburagi railway station.

Regular services of Train no 22155 / 22156 Kalaburagi- Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Express will commence from 17.9.2022.