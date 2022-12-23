Prakash Chhabria, Chariman of Finolex Industries felicitated

Recently a national level conference was organized by Maharashtra State Mango Growers Association (MSMGA) as regards to agriculture, horticulture, irrigation and processing. On this ocassion the commendable work being carried on by Finolex Industries Limited under the able guidance of Prakash Chhabria was to be felicitated with the most prestigious Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar. But since he was travelling abroad, Chandrakant Mokal, President Maharashtra State, Mango Growers Association handed over this prestigious Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar’s trophy to Anil Whabi, Managing Director of Finolex Industries Limited at Chinchwad, Pune.

