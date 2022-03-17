Pragyan is the ISO 9001 AND 20121 certified annual International Techno-Managerial fest of NIT Trichy. It is one of the biggest festivals of its kind in the country, which hosts and showcases the talent of students from various colleges across the nation, since its inception in 2005. Pragyan is acclaimed for the diverse experiences and opportunities it offers for technology and management enthusiasts.

Following the success of the first virtual edition of the festival, Pragyan ’22 is all set to come back even bigger. Over the past 10 months, Pragyan has conducted a wide array of events to share the wonders of technology with other admirers as well as share its benefits with the less fortunate sections of society.

The social responsibility wing of Pragyan conducted GyaanE, an interactive event held for the students of VI-XII at an orphanage of Bhopal (Children's village). The event consisted of sessions covering topics such as Cybercrime, Art n Crafts, and Social Skills. The young minds found the guest lectures, activities and interactive sessions to be very useful. The event was wrapped up with a valuable career guidance session.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:49 AM IST