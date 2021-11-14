e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 06:00 PM IST

Prafulbhai Patel pays courtesy call on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other ministers in Delhi

FPJ Bureau
Prafulbhai Patel, Administrator of Union Territory of DNH, Daman Diu and Lakshadweep discussed various issues with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other Governors during the High Tea at Vice President Bhavan. Praful patel also paid a courtesy call on Sarvanand Sonoval and Shripad Naik and discussed a number of important topics.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 06:00 PM IST
