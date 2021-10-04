Pradeep Multani, Saket Dalmia and Sanjeev Agrawal have respectively taken over as President, Sr. Vice President and Vice President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Chairman, Multani Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pradeep Multani; Managing Director, PG Industry Limited, Saket Dalmia and Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman – MMG Group, have respectively taken over as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry following the conclusion of its 116th Annual Session.

Pradeep Multani, is an Economics & Law Graduate from Delhi University and has more than 40 years of experience in the field of Ayurvedic & Unani Medicines sector and has been Chairman of Eighty One year’s young, multi-crore Ayurveda & Unani Company for more than 30 years. Multani, a stalwart of the AYUSH industry is trying his best to promote Traditional systems of medicines across the world by addressing different seminars and sensitizing various embassies and other international delegates and doing advocacy on different issues on behalf of the Industry. Mr Multani strongly believes that steps taken towards doubling farmer’s income would be a significant contributor towards the PM’s vision of building an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Saket Dalmia obtained his degree in business and finance from the McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University, USA, and started his entrepreneurial journey after this return from the USA. Marble City is headquartered in Delhi; the company has several joint ventures with cutting-edge global façade products and felicitated as one of the 100 fastest growing export houses from India.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:41 AM IST