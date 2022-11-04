‘PPP Grievance Redressal Meet’ organized at JNPA under SCDPM 2.0 Campaign

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India's best-performing Port, conducted a ‘PPP Grievance Redressal Meet’ as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways, intending to resolve the maximum complaints on the priority basis and formulating a plan of action with a specific timeline for the remaining one.

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, lead the meeting with the participation of various stakeholders and representatives of concessionaire berth operators. The port management addressed the majority of concerns raised by the port operators and acknowledged various suggestions put forth by them.

JNPA is at the core of the Public-Private Partnership model as it was the first experiment in the nation to have private players in the public sector after the opening up of the economy. JNPA India’s first 100% Landlord- Major Port. During the meeting, stakeholders were urged to come up with valuable and constructive suggestions to drive efficiency between the port operators.

JNPA has taken a number of initiatives under the ‘Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters’ (SCDPM 2.0) of GoI. MoPSW has identified removing pendency and improving cleanliness as the key focus areas, which will result in better record management, improve work efficiencies, enhance transparency and contribute towards a sustainable future. Special Campaign 2.0 seeks to institutionalize Swachata and the removal of pendency not only as one-time best practices but imbibing them as a matter of habit in day-to-day functioning.