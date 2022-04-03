POWERGRID wins Inter CPSU Cricket Championship

POWERGRID Cricket Team led by Udit Deswal lifted the coveted 21st Inter-CPSU Cricket Tournament Winner’s Trophy organised by REC Ltd from 8th March to 12th March, 2022 by defeating BBMB in the finals held at Teri, Gurugram. A total of 13 teams of POWER Sector participated in the tournament. Arun Kumar of POWERGRID was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Tournament’.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:18 PM IST