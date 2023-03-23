POWERGRID wins 6 projects through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) – a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, has acquired six project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for various transmission system projects after competing with various private sector players and emerging as successful bidder in the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding process (TBCB) conducted by REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) as per the guidelines notified by Government of India. These Project SPVs include Khavda RE Transmission Limited, KPS2 Transmission Limited, KPS3 Transmission Limited, Khavda II-B Transmission Limited, Khavda II-C Transmission Limited, ERWR Transmission Limited.

The first five project SPVs shall implement transmission system projects in the state of Gujarat. These projects comprise of establishment three 765 kV Sub-stations with transformation capacity of 15,000 MVA and 765 kV D/C transmission lines of more than 1200 ckm, along with associated works for evacuation of Green Energy from various Solar Parks in Khavda region into the national grid.

The ERWR Transmission Limited SPV shall establish inter-regional link between eastern region grid and western region grid through a 400 kV D/C transmission line between Jeypore (Odisha) and Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh).

These transmission system projects will cater the requirement of transmission of energy to industries, households and businesses thereby boosting economic development of the country. They will augment the transmission infrastructure to evacuate green energy and reduce dependency on fossil fuels, in line with Government of India’s vision of achieving 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

As on 28th February 2023, POWERGRID commissioned and is operating 271 Substations and more than 173,815 ckm and 493,863 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability more than 99%.