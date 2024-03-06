 POWERGRID pays Rs 2067.68 Crore to Ministry of Power, GOI as Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryPOWERGRID pays Rs 2067.68 Crore to Ministry of Power, GOI as Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24

POWERGRID pays Rs 2067.68 Crore to Ministry of Power, GOI as Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, paid ₹2067,68,20,860/- as second interim dividend for FY 2023-24 to Government of India on 5th March 2024 at Ministry of Power, New Delhi.

A cheque was presented to Cabinet Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, R. K. Singh in presence of Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Govt. of India, R. K. Tyagi, CMD, G. Ravisankar, Director (Finance), Abhay Choudhary, Director (Projects), Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Chetan Bansilal Kankariya, Independent Director, Ram Naresh Tiwari, Independent Director and Executive Directors of POWERGRID.

As on 29th February 2024, POWERGRID has commissioned and operating 276 Sub-stations and more than 1,76,762 ckm transmission lines and 5,22,046 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability of 99.86%.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Laid Foundation Stone for THDC's 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project,...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Laid Foundation Stone for THDC's 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project,...

POWERGRID pays Rs 2067.68 Crore to Ministry of Power, GOI as Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24

POWERGRID pays Rs 2067.68 Crore to Ministry of Power, GOI as Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24

Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did Telangana CM praise Gujarat model?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did Telangana CM praise Gujarat model?

SJVN secures 200 MW Solar Project in Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat

SJVN secures 200 MW Solar Project in Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat

Prime Minister flags-off First Crude Oil tanker from ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater block

Prime Minister flags-off First Crude Oil tanker from ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater block