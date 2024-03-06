POWERGRID pays Rs 2067.68 Crore to Ministry of Power, GOI as Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, paid ₹2067,68,20,860/- as second interim dividend for FY 2023-24 to Government of India on 5th March 2024 at Ministry of Power, New Delhi.

A cheque was presented to Cabinet Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, R. K. Singh in presence of Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Govt. of India, R. K. Tyagi, CMD, G. Ravisankar, Director (Finance), Abhay Choudhary, Director (Projects), Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Chetan Bansilal Kankariya, Independent Director, Ram Naresh Tiwari, Independent Director and Executive Directors of POWERGRID.

As on 29th February 2024, POWERGRID has commissioned and operating 276 Sub-stations and more than 1,76,762 ckm transmission lines and 5,22,046 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability of 99.86%.