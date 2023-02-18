POWERGRID honoured with Five Awards by Governance Now

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has been conferred five awards by the Governance Now at the 9th PSU Awards Ceremony held in New Delhi. The awards conferred on POWERGRID are CSR Leader of the Year Award, Environment & Sustainability Award, Nation Building Award, Research & Innovation Award and Digital PSU Award.

Dr. V. K. Singh, Director (Personnel) was honoured with CSR Leader of the Year Award for his overall contribution to CSR service. Hon'ble Justice Dipak Misra, Former Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court presented the Awards. These five awards are in recognition of POWERGRID’s contribution in the fields of CSR & sustainability, innovation and use of IT in nation building.

POWERGRID, one of the largest transmission utilities of the world, has established the National Grid with its 1.74 lakh ckm of transmission lines and 271 substations with power transformation capacity of approximately 4.90 lakh MVA. Apart from high power transmission business, POWERGRID is also in the business of Telecommunication and provides Consultancy to power utilities in India & abroad. The Company has strong overseas presence in almost 23 countries.