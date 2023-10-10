 POWERGRID Bestowed with D&B PSU Award 2023
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has been conferred with the Dun & Bradstreet PSU Award 2023 in the Power Transmission category. Stanley Mathews, ED (HRD & Corp. Comm.) and B. Anantha Sarma, ED (CP& MM) received the award from Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Deptt. of Financial Services and Ajit B. Chavan, ACEO, GeM at a glittering ceremony held in New Delhi. Dun & Bradstreet is the world’s leading provider of business information and knowledge.

As on 30.09.2023, the total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its subsidiaries stood at 1,76,180 ckm of transmission lines, 275 sub-stations and 5,12,601 MVA of transformation capacity. The Company continued to maintain high transmission system availability of over 99.85%.

