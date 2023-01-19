POWERGRID awarded for its massive procurement through GeM

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India has been awarded for extensive procurement through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. POWERGRID’s Director (Personnel) Dr. V. K. Singh and Executive Director (Contract Services) Sh. B. Anantha Sarma, received the Certificate of Appreciation from Sh. Sandeep Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Rajasthan and Sh. Prakash Mirani, Additional CEO, Government e-Marketplace during the 8th Global Procurement Summit, organized by All India Management Association (AIMA) with support of Ministry of Finance, Government of India and The World Bank.

POWERGRID began procurement through GeM in 2018 and procured goods worth ₹6.62 Crore through GeM in FY 2018-19. In subsequent years, upon expansion of GeM portfolio, GeM procurement in POWERGRID witnessed a massive growth, reaching beyond ₹1050 Cr upto Q3 of the current financial year (FY 2022-23). POWERGRID has carried out 98.88% of its total Goods & Service procurement through GeM during this period.

The total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its subsidiaries as on December 31, 2022, include 1,73,791 circuit km of transmission lines, 270 substations and transformation capacity of 4,93,043 MVA. With the use of state-of-the-art maintenance techniques, automation and digitization, POWERGRID has maintained transmission system availability more than 99%.

