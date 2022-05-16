POWERGRID acquires Khetri Narela Transmission Ltd. through TBCB

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a ‘Maharatna’ Company under Ministry of Power has acquired the Project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) - Khetri Narela Transmission Limited after emerging successful in the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) conducted as per the Guidelines notified by Government of India.

The Transmission project which is being established under Build, Own, Operate and Maintain basis would help in evacuation of Renewable power from 8.1 GW Phase-II Solar energy zones in Rajasthan to Delhi, Northern Region of the Country.

The project includes 765 kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in Delhi and establishment of 765 kV D/C Transmission lines passing through the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi with each line having a capacity to transfer about 4000 MW of power.

The project will benefit industries, households and businesses, boosting the economic development of the country in totality. It will augment the transmission infrastructure to evacuate Green energy thereby reducing dependency on fossil fuels, in line with Government of India’s vision of achieving 500 GW capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

Charging of this important transmission project will enhance ease of living as well as provide GatiShakti to infrastructure development activities, through supply of quality & reliable green power across the country.

POWERGRID presently has 265 Substations and more than 172,557 ckm and 476,772 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability >99%.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:08 AM IST