Power Minister releases ‘Ranking & Ninth Integrated Ratings for State-owned Power Distribution Utilities’

Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh released the “Ranking & Ninth Integrated Ratings for State-owned Power Distribution Utilities” on 16.07.2021 on the occasion of PFC’s 36th Foundation Day in the presence of Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power along with Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), R.S Dhillon, CMD PFC and other Senior officials of Ministry of Power, PFC & REC.