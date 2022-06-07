e-Paper Get App

POSOCO signs MoU with IMD for better electricity grid management

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 01:28 AM IST
National grid operator POSOCO signed a memorandum of understanding with India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday where both the parties agreed that weather information provided by IMD will be used by the Power System Operators across the India for better management of Indian Power System and for the purpose of analysis.

The MoU was signed by S. R. Narasimhan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), POSOCO and Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General (DG), IMD at NRLDC, POSOCO office. The meeting was attended by other senior officials from both sides.

IMD will make available current weather information every hour or lesser interval. It will provide weather forecasts of temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall up to next 36 hours of the identified stations. It will also provide the snowfall forecast of hilly States and also along the route of important transmission lines passing through hilly terrains. It will provide weather parameters forecast at Renewable Energy plant locations.

The last MoU between POSOCO and IMD was signed on 18 May 2015.

Power System Operation Corporation is a wholly owned Government of India Schedule A enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the National Electricity Grid in a secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) under The Electricity Act, 2003.

