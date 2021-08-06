POSOCO organises second vaccination camp, inoculates 300 employees from power PSUs

New Delhi: Indian Grid Operator POSOCO on Wednesday organised a second Covid-19 vaccination drive during which 300 employees working in various CPSEs under the Ministry of Power were inoculated. The drive was organised by Power System Operation Corporation in collaboration with Apollo Hospital, Delhi, where both the first and second dose of Covishield were inoculated. In this drive, employees as well as the contractual staff of Power sector CPSEs/Organisations including POSOCO, PGCIL, NRPC, CEA, CERC, MoP, etc. and their family members were vaccinated.

During the drive, all the safety protocols were followed including social distancing, hand sanitisation, etc. At every step, proper posters were displayed directing the people about all the procedures and precautions to be followed.