POSOCO observes International Yoga Day

Indian Grid Operator POSOCO on Monday observed 7th International Yoga Day with over 600 employees and their families connecting via online. Power System Operation Corporation held this Yoga session in association with Art of Living. The theme of this year is “Yoga for Wellness” which focusses on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being. K.V.S. Baba, CMD, POSOCO addressed all the employees on the occasion and requested all POSOCO employees and their family members to include Yoga as a part of their daily routine as it helps to achieve physical and mental well-being. On his address Baba said “Yoga helps in improving metabolism, maintaining proper blood circulation, respiratory disorders, etc. It also builds mental health and emotional resilience and enables to cope up with fear, anxiety and depression”.

During this one hour yoga session, many yoga asanas, pranayama’s including breathing exercises were practiced under the instructions from Yoga expert from Art of Living.

POSOCO is a wholly owned Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the Grid in a reliable, efficient, and secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).