POSOCO observes 8th International Yoga Day

National Grid Operator Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) observed 8th International Day of Yoga at its New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Shillong and Guwahati offices. Employees & their family members, CISF personnel and outsourced staff participated in the yoga sessions.

POSOCO held Yoga sessions in association with Art of Living in all its offices.

The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Humanity,’ which focuses on how yoga helps people in achieving holistic health. The theme also depicts how yoga has helped humanity during the peak of the Covid pandemic by easing suffering.

S. R. Narasimhan, CMD, POSOCO addressed all employees on the occasion and advised them to include Yoga as a part of their daily routine. In his address, Narasimhan said, “Yoga helps in improving physical health, mental health, emotional health and spiritual health thereby improving productivity efficiency and effectiveness of a person".

During this one-hour yoga session, many yoga asanas and pranayama were performed under the guidance of Yoga experts.

POSOCO is a wholly-owned Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the Grid in a reliable, efficient, and secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).