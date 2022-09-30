POSOCO holds its 13th Annual General Meeting

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd. (POSOCO), a Government of India Enterprise, successfully concluded its 13th Annual General Meeting on September 28, 2022 through Video Conferencing mode from its Registered Office in New Delhi (Deemed Venue). POSOCO had become an independent Government Company in January, 2017. The meeting was attended by S.R. Narasimhan, CMD, Directors, Company Secretary, CFO, representatives from the Ministry of Power and Statutory and Secretarial Auditors. Keeping in view the enhanced role of the Company in the energy transition and its statutory functioning, the members approved change of name of the Company from ‘Power System Operation Corporation Limited’ to ‘Grid Controller of India Limited’ by passing a Special Resolution. In addition, through a Special Resolution, the members also approved various amendments in Memorandum and Articles of Association. Both name change and amendments in Memorandum and Articles are subject to approval by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other statutory approvals. The members also approved payment of Final Dividend of ₹0.47 crore in addition to the Interim Dividend of ₹4.27 crore paid earlier to the Ministry of Power.