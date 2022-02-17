POSOCO hands over of medical equipment to SDMC hospitals at Badarpur under Corporate Social Responsibility

As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav & CSR activities of POSOCO for FY 2021-22, Emergency Treatment Room and Exclusive Breast-Feeding Corners have been set up with all the necessary Medical Equipment and other infrastructure at the Govt. Polyclinic, Maternity & Child Welfare Centre and Maternity Home located in Badarpur Village.

The medical equipment includes ECG machine, Multipara Monitor, Suction Machine, OT (LED) light, OPD Screening Machine, Oxygen Concentrator and Semi-fowler Patient beds etc.

Anshul Bhargava, Director (HR), POSOCO handed over the equipment and facilities to Randhir Sahay, Addl. Commissioner (Health), SDMC in the presence of Nishdeep Singh, ED (HR), POSOCO, Manoj Kumar Agrawal, CGM (CP), POSOCO, Dr. Samita Sardana, Addl. DHA (Medical & TB), SDMC and other officials from POSOCO & SDMC on 15.02.2022.

“POSOCO, as a responsible Corporate, always strives to improve the healthcare facilities through various activities/initiatives under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). POSOCO is committed to contribute in promoting health care so that the necessary medical facilities are available to all. I am confident that the health care facilities and medical equipment supplied by POSOCO will go a long way in helping to strengthening.”

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:07 PM IST