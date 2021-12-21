Positive Foundation organizes 7th Global Conclave on Positivity

To disseminate the positive Approach among the people in society for sustainable development of self, society and Nation, 7th Global Conclave on Positivity is organized by the Plus Approach Foundation on 18th December, 2021 at the SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi under the mentorship of Dr Ashutosh Karnatak.

The one day programme deliberates sharing of motivational experiences by eminent speakers who are champions of various industries including Prabh Das, MD&CEO HMEL, CR Prasad, Ex- Chairman of GAIL (India) Limited, Manoj Jain, CMD GAIL (India) Limited, Ms Vartika Shukla, CMD, EIL, Dependra Pathak, Special CP Law & Order, Delhi Police, Anand Kumar, Mathematician, Founder of Super 30, Aseem Abbasee, Bollywood Lyricist & Poet. The seminar was conducted by Ravi Shankar, CEO, VCS. Smt Vidushi Karnatak, and R C Gupta also graced the occasion along with many participants across different states.

Speaking on the journey of PEAK Foundation, Dr. Ashutosh Karnatak mentioned the project Dagru, which was started in 2011 in District Almora, Uttarkhand to bridge the gap between the sparse medical facilities and needy and underpriviledged seniors. He mentioned how Spandan 30 in Uttarkhand is operational with renowned faculty of CSRL – Super 30 Centre, Noida, which has opened a gateway for free residential coaching for underprivileged engineering aspiring students. He said that Youth – Women Skill Development of Laubanj and Haldwani in Uttarkhand has provided scholarships to underprivileged students for professional courses like Operation Technology, Radiologist, Hospitality Management etc.

Dr Ashutosh Karnatak mentioned how Angel Life Skill Centre Established at Gurgaon, Haryana for Specially-abled youths with MP, autism and other brain disorders are given support to build up skills and employment opportunities in the mainstream. Positive Development Centre Samadhan, Laubanj Kausani initiated steps to transform the lives of students and developed skills and earning opportunities. Prena Pustakalaya has been opened in 10 schools of Almora District. New Houses were provided to the needy families in Matela Village under Sapano Ka Ghar Project.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:46 AM IST