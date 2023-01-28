PoSH Act Awareness Programme at Simats

SIMATS School of Engineering organised a two-hour training session on “Awareness and Sensitization Campaigns through Lectures” with an objective to enhance awareness of workplace harassment and familiarise all staff members with PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policies in order to foster a culture of respect for one another and equal opportunity.

The invited resource persons Vignesh Muthukumar and A.K. Gajendra, Advocates from High court of Madras trained and educated the participants on PoSH Act 2013. The necessity of knowing the law and the repercussions of breaking it was made clear to the attendees.

