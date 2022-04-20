Pomila Jaspal takes over as ONGC Director (Finance)

Pomila Jaspal has taken over as Director (Finance) of ONGC on 19 April 2022. Prior to this, Jaspal served as Director (Finance) in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) - Schedule ‘A’ CPSE and subsidiary of ONGC, since October 2019. She has also served as Director on the Board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), Petronet Mangalore Hassan Bangalore Limited (PMHBL) and ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL).

Ms. Jaspal is a fellow member and gold medalist of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. She is a recipient of the Late Mrs Dhanpati Goel Gold Medal from the Institute. She has obtained a degree in B.Com. (Hons) from MCM DAV College, Chandigarh, and M.Com. from the Punjab University.

She has 36 years of experience across varied segments of the oil & gas industry, encompassing operating, regulatory and policy aspects of upstream and downstream industry. She was instrumental in the merger of OMPL with MRPL, paving the way for synergy and integration benefits for the ONGC Group. As Director (Finance) of MRPL, she focused on the restructuring of the borrowing portfolios leading to a lower effective rate of interest. She steered MRPL's maiden Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue worth Rs 3,000 crore and also ventured into the commercial paper market at the opportune time that could generate funds at very competitive rates. In addition, she also facilitated the settlement of many issues on merit under Sabka Vishwas Scheme for Indirect Tax, as well as under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme for Direct Tax.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:02 PM IST