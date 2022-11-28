Poetry collection ‘Mann Ki Ret’ released

A two-day online poetry release program was organized by Shree Prakashan on November 19 and 20, in which poetess Jyoti Kunder's first poetry collection "Mann Ki Ret" was released. This inauguration was done on November 19, 2022 at the hands of Professor Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Professor, writer and thinker Premshankar Tripathi. On November 20, 2022, Man Ki Ret poetry collection was inaugurated by eminent poet and eloquent speaker Madan Kashyap. Writer and poet Satyaprakash Bhartiya and poet Amit Ambisht also presented their views in this.

“To be a human is luck, to be a poet is a good fortune” Tripathi expressed these words in the context of the poem Man Ki Sand and praised the collection of poems Man Ki Sand. He said that while facing the reality of life, Jyoti ji has shown her skill by talking about unlimited possibilities in limited words. In particular, he mentioned the poems "Kyun" and "Khwab" and thanked Prakashan for giving a good poetry book.

After that, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi ji called Jyoti ji's poems as dialogues of the heart and said that the sand of the mind has knocked in the field of literature with golden possibilities. Praising the poetess, he said that Jyoti ji's poems have done the work of fulfilling the duty of a true poet to establish social harmony. Nature has been humanized in the poems of the mind, written with engrossment, and the pain of the deprived sections of the society has also been depicted with the same simplicity, said Prof. Sanjay. He used to say that feelings are the soul of any poem and Jyoti ji's poems come forth with a clean, bright soul.