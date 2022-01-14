PNG Jewellers launches “Pratha” collection, an ode to Maharashtrian weddings

189 year old legacy jewellery brand, PNG Jewellers, pursues an art form that is a testament to our proud heritage. Every year, for the bridal season, the brand creates a collection that is an ode to the rich history of Maharashtra as well as the rest of India. These collections go beyond jewellery design itself and speak a language of the arts, culture and traditions.

This year, PNG Jewellers has introduced a collection created in reverence to our timeless traditions, “Pratha”. The “Pratha” collection is an Anthology of timeless traditions etched into the history of India, expressed through the craft of jewellery making. These bridal sets which include Heavy Bridal sets, necklaces, chokers, stunning diamond pieces, earrings, rings, maang tikas, Kadas etc. have been created keeping in mind the choices of today’s brides. For every bride to be, her wedding is one of the most important days of her life. The wedding jewellery is a symbol of her entering a new future. “Pratha” includes finely crafted gold jewellery for all wedding occasions, from the Engagement, Haldi ceremony, Sangeet ceremony, the Wedding and the Reception! The collection was launched by Marathi film and television actress, Tejaswini Pandit at the brand’s flagship Laxmi road store in Pune.

Past collections include “Nakshi”, a beautiful array of designs inspired by motifs on Paithani sarees, while “Katha” was a collection reviving 100 year old jewellery designs by utilizing moulds from that era. Every year, to make the bridal season special, PNG Jewellers introduces collections that wow the audience and help revive traditional jewellery art forms.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejaswini said,” No jeweller in Maharashtra understands the art of jewellery making, quite like PNG. To create timeless classics year after year to wow brides all across is a phenomenal achievement. I tried some of the pieces at the store today and I must say I am stunned by how beautiful they are. All brides-to-be will love these.”

Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers said,” Young couples today want to not only express their modern views but also want to remain attached to their traditions. They want to express their roots and culture through fashion and style relevant to today especially on occasions that demand a traditional approach yet seek individual style sensibilities. Data suggests there are over 25 lakh weddings this wedding season. Our “Pratha” collection for the 2022 wedding season connects our present to our golden past. We have tried to capture our rich traditions as well as the warmth of our relations through this collection. Every single piece in this collection comes from the timelessness of traditions followed in Indian weddings. Brides can also avail customization of pieces as per their needs and preference of styles to match their wedding trousseau. “Pratha” will be available across all PNG Jewellers stores in Maharashtra and Goa.”

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:35 AM IST