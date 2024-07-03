PNG Jewellers inaugurates its 2nd store in Thane

PNG Jewellers, a 192-year-old legacy brand synonym with trust, purity, commitment, and Maharashtrian tradition has unveiled its 2nd store in Thane, Maharashtra. The store was launched by versatile and critically claim Indian actor, Randeep Hooda.

The large format store is spread across 3300 sq.ft., offering a vast range of products across categories from rings, earrings, stunning bracelets to bridal jewellery in gold, silver, natural diamonds as well as platinum for every occasion. Responding to customer demand, PNG Jewellers has decided to launch this new store with enhanced customer service at a convenient location for the people of Thane city.

Thane’s Ghodbunder road is a growing residential hub surrounded by acres of architectural masterpieces along with connectivity to the western express highway, malls, and standalone stores. It is a residential haven for young professionals and families which gives a perfect blend of modernity and cosmopolitan culture to the city.

Dr. Saurabh Gadgil - Chairman and Managing Director of PNG Jewellers said, “We are excited to open our 2nd store in Thane due to the overwhelming response from our customers. This store is an effort from our end to come closer to our customers in Thane and bring our best designs to them to fulfill their jewellery needs. We are glad to have Randeep join us in this joyous moment.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor, Randeep Hooda added, “I am glad to be associated with PNG Jewellers, a brand which nurtures Indian culture and stays true to its roots while expanding its purview in India and globally. The love and culture embedded in the brand is translated to its well-crafted jewellery and their customer friendly policies. It is my privilege to be a part of this 192 year old legacy story as it continues to make waves in India and abroad.”

For celebrating the launch, the store has rolled out exclusive offers, Flat 20% off and a Flat 100% off on gold and diamond jewellery making charges respectively. The offer is valid from 23rd June to 8th July 2024, making it a festive offer for customers to indulge in a great shopping experience.