PNB wins the first prize under the Agri Infra Fund Campaigns launched by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, won the first prize for the Target Achiever’s Category at the “Agri Infra Fund Award Ceremony 2022” organized under the Agri Infra Fund Campaigns launched by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India. PNB also won the 2nd prize for its overall performance under the Agri Infrastructure Fund Scheme.

This award was presented by Union Cabinet Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar. Also present were, Kailash Choudhary Minister of State, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, GOI, Arun Sharma GM PNB, and Kuldeep Singh Rana, DGM, PNB along with other dignitaries.

Agri Infra Fund under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package is a dedicated scheme providing a medium-long term credit facility for the creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets. As of now, there has been a sanction of 13,700 projects, with a sanction of Rs 10,131 crore loans. On this occasion, the bank was complimented by dignitaries and officials of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for its achievements and further motivated to continue working harder towards building a stronger nation.