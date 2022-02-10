PNB takes up mega plantation drive in Delhi

On February 8, 2022 Punjab National Bank (PNB), Delhi Zone, has initiated a novel cause by planting 3,000 saplings at Government Co-Ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (Rampura) as a CSR initiative of the Bank. Meenakshisundaram Kolandaivel, General Manager (Delhi Zone) of the Bank, plants the first sapling at the school premises to mark this occasion.

In his remarks, Meenakshisundaram Kolandaivel said, "PNB has always been at the forefront of its corporate social responsibility discharge. In today's event, a tree plantation was organized by the Bank to create awareness for environmental protection. The school and the NGO "Give Me Trees Trust" have taken responsibility for the regular care and protection of all the saplings."

Head of School Sunil Kumar Arora, while welcoming and felicitating all the officials in the school premises, expressed his special gratitude for the selection of the school in the CSR campaign of the Bank.

Vineet Vohra of NGO appreciated the effort of the Bank to tackle the challenge of global warming by way of tree plantation.

On this occasion, Faim Khan - Assistant General Manager at PNB, Anil Ahluwalia - Assistant General Manager at the Bank, Jitendra Kaushal - Chief Manager at the Bank and other dignitaries of the Bank were present, along with Sunil Kumar Arora- Head of School and Vineet Vohra from the NGO.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 02:58 PM IST