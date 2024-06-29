PNB Strengthens Partnership with Indian Army through PNB Rakshak Plus Addendum

To further strengthen its support to the armed forces, PNB, nation’s leading public sector bank, has enhanced the insurance coverage and other benefits for all serving personnel of the Indian Army under its flagship scheme – “PNB Rakshak Plus” w. e. f. 01.04.2024.

The addendum to the existing MoU was signed by PNB Chief General Manager Shri Sunil Agrawal and Major General V K Purohit, AVSM, YSM, SM, Additional Director General Personal Services in the presence of PNB Executive Director Shri Kalyan Kumar and Lt. Gen. V Sreehari, AVSM, SC, SM, Director General Manpower Planning & Personal Services, and other senior officials from the Bank and the Indian Army at the office of the Additional Director General Personal Services (ADG PS) Directorate, Adjutant General’s Branch, Army Headquarters.

The enhanced benefits of PNB Rakshak Plus for all serving personnel of the Indian Army includes:

Personal Accidental Insurance

Rs 1 Crore

Air Accidental Insurance

Rs 1.5 Crore

Permanent/Partial Disability Coverage

Rs 1 Crore

Additional Cover of Death during Operations

Rs 10 lakhs

Cost of imported medicines including transportation

Up to Rs 10 lakhs

Air Ambulance Cost

Up to Rs 10 lakhs

Apart from this, several additional benefits are being offered to the dependents and families of Rakshak Account holders.

