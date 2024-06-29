PNB Strengthens Partnership with Indian Army through PNB Rakshak Plus Addendum

To further strengthen its support to the armed forces, PNB, nation’s leading public sector bank, has enhanced the insurance coverage and other benefits for all serving personnel of the Indian Army under its flagship scheme – “PNB Rakshak Plus” w. e. f. 01.04.2024.
The addendum to the existing MoU was signed by PNB Chief General Manager Shri Sunil Agrawal and Major General V K Purohit, AVSM, YSM, SM, Additional Director General Personal Services in the presence of PNB Executive Director Shri Kalyan Kumar and Lt. Gen. V Sreehari, AVSM, SC, SM, Director General Manpower Planning & Personal Services, and other senior officials from the Bank and the Indian Army at the office of the Additional Director General Personal Services (ADG PS) Directorate, Adjutant General’s Branch, Army Headquarters.
The enhanced benefits of PNB Rakshak Plus for all serving personnel of the Indian Army includes:
Personal Accidental Insurance
Rs 1 Crore
Air Accidental Insurance
Rs 1.5 Crore
Permanent/Partial Disability Coverage
Rs 1 Crore
Additional Cover of Death during Operations
Rs 10 lakhs
Cost of imported medicines including transportation
Up to Rs 10 lakhs
Air Ambulance Cost
Up to Rs 10 lakhs
Apart from this, several additional benefits are being offered to the dependents and families of Rakshak Account holders.
