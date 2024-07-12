 PNB signs MoU with SAIL
PNB signs MoU with SAIL

Friday, July 12, 2024
article-image

Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for providing Home Loan, Car Loan and Education Loan to SAIL employees at concessional rates and attractive features. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the financial well-being of SAIL employees while expanding PNB’s customer base within the steel sector.

The MoU was signed by PNB General Manager – Business Acquisition & Relationship Management Division (BARM) Sudhir Dalal, SAIL General Manager – Finance Ms. Lavika Jain and SAIL General Manager – HR Bikram Uppal. The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of PNB Executive Director Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, PNB Chief General Manager Sunil Agrawal, PNB General Manager Mohit Dhawan, SAIL Executive Director – Finance Praveen Nigam, SAIL Executive Director – HR B.S. Popli and other senior officials from both organisations.

