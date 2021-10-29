PNB observes Vigilance Awareness Week

In the ceremony held on October 26, an integrity pledge was administered by S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO and Vijay Kumar Tyagi, Chief Vigilance Officer of PNB to all Sr. Officers of Corporate Office. Observance of VAW every year is part of the multi-pronged approach of the Commission to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate in the prevention of corruption. On similar lines, PNB has taken various initiatives to inculcate a sense of honesty and integrity among the employees and control the internal systems making them more transparent. Last year, PNB launched a user-friendly portal namely Tracking & Monitoring of Staff Accountability Cases (TMSAC), to track Staff Accountability matters on a real-time basis.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:14 PM IST