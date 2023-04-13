PNB launches new toll-free number, other digital offerings on 129th foundation day

Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank, announced the launch of its new customer care numbers 1800-1800 & 1800-2021 on the occasion of the bank’s 129th Foundation Day. The new easy-to-recall toll-free number aims to provide PNB customers with a seamless and hassle-free experience whenever they reach out to the customer care team. Additionally, the bank introduced other products such as E-Marketplace and Instant QR on Mobile Banking App PNB One, PABL (Pre-approved business loan), Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Digital KCC through JanSamarth Portal, Current Account opening through TAB and Video-KYC, PNB eSWAR and PNB Metaverse.

As a part of the 129th Foundation Day celebrations at the PNB head office, the new offerings were launched by Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO and Executive Directors, Shri Vijay Dube, Shri Kalyan Kumar, Shri Binod Kumar and Shri M.Paramasivam in the presence of esteemed customers, senior officials and PNB employees.

Speaking on the launch, Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, said, “As we commemorate 128 years of service to the nation, we recommit to the eternal vision of our founder, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai to providing our customers with the best possible banking experience. Hence, these new offerings are significant and innovative steps in this direction.”

The new customer care numbers 1800-1800 & 1800-2021 will be available 24x7 and will offer support in multiple languages. Customers can use this number to get information on their account balance, and past transactions, issue/block debit cards, and avail other key services provided by the bank. They can also register their complaints and queries with the bank's customer care team.

As a part of the celebration, PNB in collaboration with PNB PRERNA, an association committed to promoting the bank’s CSR efforts, distributed infrastructure support items to governments schools in Delhi.