PNB launches co-branded contactless credit cards with Patanjali in partnership with RuPay

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL) have launched co-branded contactless credit cards in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday. The co-branded credit cards are offered on the NCPI’s RuPay Platform and are available in two variants—PNB RuPay Platinum and PNB RuPay Select. PNB RuPay Platinum and PNB RuPay Select card-holders will receive a welcome bonus of 300 reward points on activation.

Platinum and Select cards come with an attractive insurance cover of 2 lakh and 10 lakh, respectively for Accidental Death and Personal Total Disability.

Acharya Balkrishna, managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, said, “The synergies of this partnership will help accelerate the adoption of digital payments, especially among users in deeper Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. Other than the attractive benefits, the most important feature is the interest-free purchases of Patanjali products for 20-50 days.”

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev said, “With an ever-changing lifestyle, people are more willing to buy products online. In such a time, this alliance with PNB and RuPay will provide the right opportunity to promote credit card usage among new users. This initiative will enable a seamless and safe shopping experience for customers at large while purchasing Patanjali products.”

Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO of PNB, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the launch of the PNBPatanjali co-branded credit card on yhe RuPay platform. The collaboration is expected to extend optimised benefits for customers and the public at large.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:45 PM IST