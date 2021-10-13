PNB donates medical equipment to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Delhi

As part of a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and contribution to last-mile healthcare infrastructure in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on October 12, donated 18 Cardiac Monitors worth around Rs. 10 lakhs to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, Delhi. Present at the occasion, Amit Kumar - Additional District Magistrate (North-West), appreciated the Bank's efforts in fulfilling its responsibilities towards the society.

Binod Kumar – CGM & Zonal Head (Delhi), Deepak Sharma - Circle Head and Anil Ahluwalia - Deputy Circle Head (North Delhi) were present at the occasion along with Anil Gupta - Lead District Office (North-West Delhi) and Dr. Prem Singh Nayyar - Medical Superintendent at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (Delhi).

Binod Kumar, CGM & Zonal Head (Delhi), reiterated Bank's commitment towards the society and said that to defeat the pandemic, it is necessary that along with the Government, Banks, Corporates and Social Organizations should also play an important role and should adopt the enriched Indian culture of "One World One Family".

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:55 PM IST