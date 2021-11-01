PNB conducts walkathon on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week-2021

Punjab National Bank (PNB), a leading public sector Bank in India, organized a walkathon to celebrate Vigilance Awareness Week-2021. The walkathon was organized at the Police Memorial Institute (New Delhi) on the side-lines of paying tribute to martyrs from the Police, along with commemorating the National Unity Day and the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on November 1.

Vijay Kumar Tyagi - Chief Vigilance Officer of PNB, flagged off the event by administering integrity pledge to all the staff members of the Bank. He urged the public to be vigilant and join in eradicating corruption for a self-reliant nation.

The Chief Guest of the event, Anurag - Joint Director of CBI, addressed the participants informing them that as a whistle-blower, any employee or citizen of the country has the right to immediately inform his senior officials or Chief Vigilance officer if he/she sees any corruption or any other unfair act anywhere. The person can even inform directly to CBI, if necessary. Anurag was proud to witness PNB’s commitment to transparency and integrity.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:12 PM IST