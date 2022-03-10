PNB celebrates Women's Day, launches women-centric health insurance policies

On International Women's Day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) organized a felicitation ceremony at its headquarter in Delhi and launched women-centric health insurance policies. The Bank facilitated successful women from different walks of life and encouraged a packed house of female employees at the ceremony to take inspiration and carve their niche.

The occasion was graced by guest of honor Dr. Sadhna Shankar - Principal Director General of Income Tax (New Delhi), Atul Kumar Goel - MD and CEO of PNB, Kalyan Kumar – ED and Sunil Soni – CGM along with Poonam Goel – President of PNB Prerna and senior members of PNB Prerna – Vice Presidents Sangeeta Kumar, Anjana Dube and Sadhana Kumari, along with lady Officials of the Bank.

On the sidelines of the event, PNB has launched women-specific health insurance policies in association with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. The initiative aims to provide Indian women with a dedicated and comprehensive policy that secures their future against various contingency health situations.

Additionally, today, PNB mobilized more than 9,000 PNB Power Savings Account dedicated to women that offers them several benefits and concessions.

On the special occasion, Atul Kumar Goel along with seniors members of PNB launched Dr. Sadhna Shankar's book 'Arohan'. Her book is science fiction on a woman's consciousness from twenty-third century Earth living on a different planet in the distant future.

Acknowledging the indispensable contribution of women bankers, Dr. Sadhna Shankar stated, "A recent World Economic Forum report sounded a warning that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had increased the global gender gap by a generation from around 99 years to 135 years. The pandemic led to women facing economic hurdles, declining political participation and workplace challenges. Hence, we need to call for accelerated strategies and policies to address this issue.

Addressing the ceremony, Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO of PNB, said, "Firmly holding the fort on both professional and personal fronts, women play diverse roles in several capacities. They are equal partners of the country's economic growth and valuable asset to the household. Therefore, let us fully support the theme '#BreakTheBias' and reinforce a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination."

Kalyan Kumar, ED at PNB, said, "As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating India's 75 years of India's Independence, we celebrate International Women's Day with much fanfare and zeal. But, we can only break the bias when the change starts with us and within the family."

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:26 PM IST