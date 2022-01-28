PNB celebrates Republic Day, focus on government's Vidyanjali initiative

Punjab National Bank (PNB) celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with patriotism and enthusiasm. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of the Bank, hoisted the National flag at headquarters in Dwarka, New Delhi. Atul Goel - Officer on Special Duty (OSD) - who is slated to take over as MD & CEO next month, attended the ceremony along with EDs, CVO, CGMs and senior officials of PNB.

Saluting the bravery of our freedom fighters, soldiers and the architects of our constitution , S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao said, "The entire country has fought back with a vengeance to withstand the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the economy is back on track. PNB Pariwaar has risen to the occasion and worked together to cater to the needs of the common man and the industry. We remember with gratitude the members of our pariwaar who lost their lives during this pandemic. The Bank has taken a fundamental shift in its approach by focusing on Customer, last mile connect , effective and efficient turnaround time. The Bank has improved its positioning in all aspects and will be reaching new heights under the guidance of MD & CEO Designate Atul Kumar Goel "

In a bid to complement the government's Vidyanjali initiative to strengthen the quality of education in government schools, PNB has kick-started CSR efforts on the occasion of Republic Day 2022. The Bank generously contributed to SDMC Primary Girls School in Delhi. Computer and printer have been provided to the school at Palam Village Dwarka so that girl students with poor financial backgrounds and no smartphones at home could be given hard copies of study materials. Another school at Rajpur Khurd, Mohan Garden has been given commercial RO system and book shelves as per immediate requirement of the school.

Honorable Prime Minister had launched Vidyanjali initiative last year with an aim to strengthen the quality of education in schools. Contributions are made to support co-scholastic activities by developing schools in the areas of civil infrastructure, digital equipment, classroom support material etc. PNB reiterated its long-standing commitment towards society and is excited to be part of this great initiative to transform the education system in the country.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:43 AM IST