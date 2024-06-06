PM of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Triggered the last blast of HRT in Arun-3 HEP

Rt. Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ triggered the last blast to mark the completion of heading excavation 11.8 km long Head Race Tunnel of 900 MW Arun- 3 Hydro Electric Project in Sankhuwasabha District of Nepal in presence of Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Health Minister Province 1 of Nepal Rajender Karki, Indian Ambassador, Sh Naveen Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, Sushil Sharma, CEO, Investment Board of Nepal Sh Sushil Bhatta, CEO, SAPDC, Arun Dhiman, ED, SJVN, Sh Rakesh Sehgal and other dignitaries of Govt of Nepal, local authorities graced the occasion.

Sh Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Rt. Prime Minister of Nepal said that this breakthrough brings us closer to our goal of providing clean, renewable energy and contributing to the sustainable development of the region. He expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts and reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitate the timely completion of Arun -3 HEP.

Indian Ambassador Sh Naveen Srivastava recalled in his address that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Rt. Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ had agreed the long-term power trade agreement for the import of electricity from Nepal last year, for which completion of export oriented 900 MW Arun 3 HEP will be a major milestone.

Sushil Sharma apprised the Prime Minister of Nepal that this marks a significant milestone in the construction of the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project with the successful breakthrough of the Head Race Tunnel. This achievement marks a crucial step forward in the progress of Arun-3 HEP in Nepal.

Sushil Sharma briefed to the Prime Minister of Nepal about the progress of under construction 900 MW Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project and 217 km long associated Transmission Line. Further Sushil Sharma, CMD informed that more than 74% of the project works have already been completed and the remaining works are going on in full swing.

“The successful completion of the Head Race Tunnel is a monumental achievement in our journey to harness the hydropower potential of the Arun River” said Sushil Sharma.

Sharma further added that Arun- 3 Hydro Electric Project will start generation by next year and has the potential to generate 3924 million units of electricity every year.

Sushil Sharma, CMD further said "We are grateful for the unwavering support from the Government of Nepal, local authorities, and the community," Sharma added, "This project symbolizes the strong partnership between India and Nepal in the energy sector and our collective efforts to achieve energy security and environmental sustainability."

CMD, SJVN Sushil Sharma during his visit to Nepal also met with Chief Secretary of Nepal Dr. Baikuntha Aryal and Home Secretary of Nepal Eaknarayan Aryal and discussed various issues related to development of HEP’s in Arun valley in Nepal.

SJVN’s fully owned subsidiary SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd. (SAPDC) is a significant collaboration between SJVN and the Government of Nepal, aims to enhance regional energy security and boost economic development through sustainable hydropower generation in Arun River Basin. Currently SJVN is executing 2200 MW of three Hydroelectric Projects on Arun River basin in Nepal.