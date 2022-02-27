PM Modi virtually inaugurates Thane-Diva railway lines, flags off new trains

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister dedicated Thane-Diva 5th and 6th new lines and flagged off the inaugural run of additional suburban services from Thane and Diva on 18.2.2022 through video conferencing.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology welcomed the gathering and said that railways have allocated more than 11,000 crore to Maharashtra in the 22-23 budget.

Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Kapil Patil, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Eknath Shinde, Minister of Urban Development, Public Works (Public Undertakings), Government of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister Thane District, Jitendra Awhad, Minister of Housing, Government of Maharashtra, Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, Thane, Rajan Vichare, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Dr. Vinay Sahasrabudhhe Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Pramod (Raju) Patil, Sanjay Kelkar, MLAs, V.K. Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central & Western Railways, Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, MRVC and Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and others were present at Thane on the occasion.

Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Raosaheb Danve inspected Thane railway station passenger amenities and travelled in a slow local from Thane to Diva and interacted with the passengers.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:00 PM IST